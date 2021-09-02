Vikes switch punters again, add QB Mannion to practice squad

AP National Sports

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have switched specialists again right before the regular season. They signed former Pittsburgh punter Jordan Berry and released punter Britton Colquitt. The Vikings also signed quarterback Sean Mannion to the practice squad for another backup option to Kirk Cousins. Mannion was released by Seattle this week. He was the No. 2 quarterback behind Cousins for Minnesota in each of the last two seasons. Berry was cut by the Steelers this week after six seasons with the team. He was tied for first in franchise history in punts landed inside the 20-yard line.