Depleted Brazil to face revamped Argentina in WC qualifying

AP National Sports

By MAURICIO SAVARESE

AP Sports Writer

SAO PAULO (AP) — When Brazil hosts Argentina in Sunday’s World Cup qualifier, it may not be fair to call it a rematch of the Copa America final from less than two months ago. Brazil is missing nine England-based players who did not travel because of Britain’s coronavirus restrictions. Meanwhile, Argentina star Lionel Messi is a slight doubt after being subjected to a harsh tackle by Venezuela’s Adrian Martinez on Thursday, which led to a red card. If Messi can play, Argentina will have a good chance of strengthening its status as the best team in South America after beating Brazil 1-0 in the Copa America final in July in Rio de Janeiro.