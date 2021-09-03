Iheanacho gives Nigeria winning start in WC qualifying

AP National Sports

By GERALD IMRAY

AP Sports Writer

CAPE TOWN. South Africa (AP) — Kelechi Iheanacho’s two goals gave Nigeria a winning start in its bid to qualify for the World Cup in Qatar. Nigeria beat Liberia 2-0 with Iheanacho’s first-half double. Fellow former African champions Tunisia, Cameroon and Ghana also won on a day the heavyweights avoided any major upsets. Only Ivory Coast came away disappointed with its start to World Cup qualifying after a 0-0 draw in Mozambique despite controlling that game.