Penix, IU athletes to help promote NHRA US Nationals in Indy

AP National Sports

By MICHAEL MAROT

AP Sports Writer

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana quarterback Michael Penix Jr. spent all week practicing for Saturday’s season-opener at No. 18 Iowa. He’s making some money — by promoting this weekend’s NHRA U.S. Nationals. Penix, two teammates and three other Hoosiers athletes are using their social media accounts to drive ticket sales for this weekend’s race in suburban Indianapolis. It’s the first round of a new campaign by the drag racing series to use college athletes from nearby schools to attract fans.