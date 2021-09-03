Rojas 2 hits in 7-run burst, Miami ends Phils’ 6-game streak

AP National Sports

MIAMI (AP) — Miguel Rojas had two hits and three RBIs during during a seven-run sixth inning and the Miami Marlins beat Philadelphia 10-3, stopping the Phillies’ six-game winning streak. The Phillies started Friday two games behind NL East leader Atlanta. It was also the end of Philadelphia’s 11-game winning streak against division opponents. Jazz Chisholm Jr. doubled and tripled and Jesús Sánchez homered for the Marlins. Miami snapped a 3-3 tie in the sixth, tagging Philadelphia starter Kyle Gibson and reliever JD Hammer.