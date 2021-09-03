Rookie Kelenic leads Mariners over Diamondbacks 6-5 in 10

AP National Sports

By DAVID BRANDT

AP Sports Writer

PHOENIX (AP) — Rookie Jarred Kelenic hit a go-ahead single in the 10th inning after launching an earlier two-run homer to lead the Seattle Mariners past the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-5. Seattle blew a 5-1 lead after Arizona scored four runs in the seventh but recovered to win for the fourth time in five games as it tries to stay in the American League playoff race. They’re currently four games behind the Boston Red Sox for the final wild-card spot. Mitch Haniger hit his 30th homer of the year for the Mariners.