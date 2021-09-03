Stanton’s single in 11th lifts Yankees over Orioles 4-3

AP National Sports

By JERRY BEACH

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Giancarlo Stanton led off the 11th inning with an RBI single and the New York Yankees came back to edge the Baltimore Orioles 4-3. Stanton also homered as the Yankees remained 1 1/2 games ahead of Boston in the the race for the first AL wild card. Ryan Mountcastle hit an RBI single in the 10th that put Baltimore ahead 3-2. DJ LeMahieu answered with a tying single in the bottom half. Yankees reliever Clay Holmes wriggled out of a first-and-third, none-out jam in the top of the 11th. Stanton, whose homer in the fourth provided the Yankees’ first hit against Orioles starter John Means, grounded a 2-1 pitch from Dillon Tate up the middle, easily scoring automatic runner Aaron Judge from second with the winning run.