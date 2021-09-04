Croatia scores late to beat Slovakia in World Cup qualifying

AP National Sports

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — Marcelo Brozovic scored in the 86th minute as Croatia finally broke down a tenacious Slovakia 1-0 and stayed firmly in the hunt for a World Cup qualifying place. A poor Slovakia clearance at a free kick went straight to Brozovic. He hit a low volley from the edge of the penalty area. Inflicting a first defeat on previously unbeaten Slovakia left Croatia on 10 points. That’s the same number as Europe Group H leader Russia but Russia is in first place because it’s scored more goals. Russia beat Cyprus 2-0.