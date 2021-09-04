Denmark keeps perfect qualis record beating Faeroe Islands

AP National Sports

TORSHAVN, Faeroe Islands (AP) — Denmark’s smallest opponent has been its toughest yet as the Danes needed an 85th-minute goal to beat the Faeroe Islands and keep intact its 100% record in World Cup qualifying. Denmark was on course for its first scoreless draw after starting the campaign with four wins until Jonas Wind headed in from a free kick with five minutes remaining. That gave Denmark its fifth win from five games and preserved its commanding five-point lead at the top of Europe Group F. Israel is second after beating Austria 5-2. Scotland beat Moldova 1-0 to move into third place.