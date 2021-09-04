E. Kentucky edges W. Carolina 31-28, Hewitt with 3 TDs

AP National Sports

CULLOWHEE, N.C. (AP) — Da’Joun Hewitt scored three rushing touchdowns, Patrick Nations kicked a fourth-quarter field goal, and Eastern Kentucky edged Western Carolina 31-28, spoiling the debut of Catamounts coach Kerwin Bell. Bell’s Catamounts pulled to within three points on a Rogan Wells keeper from the 1 plus a two-point conversion pass with just over three minutes left. WCU missed a 46-yard field goal attempt to force overtime on its final possession. Parker McKinney was 20-for-28 passing for 238 yards and a touchdown for the Colonels, who won their first game as members of the newly reconfigured Atlantic Sun Conference.