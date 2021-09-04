Levis throws 4 TDs, Kentucky routs Louisiana Monroe 45-10

AP National Sports

By GARY B. GRAVES

AP Sports Writer

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Will Levis threw for career highs of 367 yards and four touchdowns in his Kentucky debut, including two to fellow transfer Wan’Dale Robinson, and the Wildcats overcame an early hole to blow out Louisiana Monroe 45-10 in their season opener. The Wildcats shrugged off a 7-0 deficit after a turnover to overwhelm the rebuilding Warhawks. Unveiling a new pro set offense with former Penn State quarterback Levis behind center, Kentucky piled up 341 of its 554 yards by halftime. Robinson and Josh Ali each caught five passes for 125 and 136 yards receiving, respectively.