Martinez leads Huskers past Fordham in 52-7 bounce-back win

AP National Sports

By ERIC OLSON

AP College Football Writer

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Adrian Martinez ran for two touchdowns and passed for another and Nebraska broke away from Fordham in the second quarter in a 52-7 victory. Samori Toure caught eight balls for 133 yards and ran three times for 35 yards and a score as the Cornhuskers bounced back from a loss at Illinois last week. Markese Stepp added 101 yards on 18 carries and the Huskers finished with 631 total yards. Fordham linebacker Ryan Greenhagen finished with 30 tackles. That’s the most in Division I since Donald Payne had the same number for Stetson against Campbell in 2014.