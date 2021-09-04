Mets blow 9-run lead, recover, beat Nats for 6th win in row

AP National Sports

WASHINGTON (AP) — Francisco Lindor hit a two-run homer in the ninth inning and the New York Mets, after blowing a nine-run lead, extended their winning streak to six by beating the Washington Nationals 11-9 to open a split doubleheader on Saturday. Ahead 9-0 in the fourth, the Mets saw the Nationals force extra innings on Andrew Stevenson’s two-out, two-run homer in the seventh that made it 9-all. Mets reliever Trevor May escaped a bases-loaded, one-out jam in the eighth. Lindor then led off the ninth with his 12th homer. Washington lost its seventh in a row. The Mets have never blown a lead of more than eight runs in a loss, and barely avoided doing it this time.