Nicolai Hojgaard leads Italian Open after twin brother’s win

AP National Sports

GUIDONIA MONTECELIO, Italy (AP) — Nicolai Hojgaard has shot a 65 to take a one-stroke lead entering the final round of the Italian Open a week after twin brother Rasmus won on the European Tour in Switzerland. He says that “seeing Rasmus win is a big motivation.” Nicolai had a mistake-free round that featured four birdies and an eagle after he drove the green at the par-4 16th. He’s attempting to make the Hojgaards the first brothers to win back-to-back events on the European Tour. Ryder Cup standout Tommy Fleetwood and Daniel van Tonder were in a tie for second one stroke behind. The redesigned Marco Simone club outside Rome will host the 2023 Ryder Cup.