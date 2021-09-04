Purdue ends 4-game skid by beating Oregon St. in opener

AP National Sports

By MICHAEL MAROT

AP Sports Writer

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Jack Plummer threw two late touchdown passes and Purdue’s revamped defense made sure it was enough to help Purdue snap a four-game losing streak with a 30-21 victory over Oregon State. The Boilermakers celebrated their 500th game at Ross-Ade Stadium with their 291st victory at the venue. Sam Noyer went 10 of 21 with 94 yards and one interceptions in his debut for the Beavers. But he was under pressure most of the game and was pulled late in the third quarter. Oregon State has lost four straight.