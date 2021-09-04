Rays rookie SS Wander Franco back in lineup

AP National Sports

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Tampa Bay Rays rookie shortstop Wander Franco was back in the starting lineup against the Minnesota Twins after clearing MLB concussion protocols. Franco extended his on-base streak to 33 games with a seventh-inning walk Thursday night against the Red Sox. He left after the at-bat with a headache. He was checked by a trainer after pointing toward his head several times earlier in the plate appearance. The 20-year sat out Friday night’s game with the Twins. He underwent tests, which were negative.