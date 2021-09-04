Thompson and K-State open with 24-7 win over Stanford

AP National Sports

By STEPHEN HAWKINS

AP Sports Writer

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Kansas State sixth-year quarterback Skylar Thompson ran for two touchdowns and the Wildcats opened the season with a 24-7 win over Stanford. Deuce Vaughn sprinted 59 yards for a touchdown and finished with 124 yards rushing on 13 carries for the Wildcats, who finished last season with a five-game losing streak. Stanford’s only score came on its final offensive snap, when Tanner McKee threw a 14-yard touchdowns pass to Brycen Treymayne. The Cardinal had won their last four games in 2020. K-State had lost its last five games. Thompson missed the last seven games a year ago with a shoulder injury.