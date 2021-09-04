Towson rolls past cross-town rival Morgan State 31-0

AP National Sports

BALTIMORE (AP) — Chris Ferguson threw two touchdown passes that included a 73-yarder to Darian Street to lead Towson past cross-town rival Morgan State 31-0 in the season opener for both teams. Ferguson was 20-of-33 passing for 269 yards. He threw an 8-yard TD pass to Jason Epps in the first quarter before connecting with Street to give the Tigers a 14-0 lead with 9:19 to play in the second quarter. Street finished with two catches for 91 yards. It was the first shutout since 2017 for Towson, which has won four straight in the series.