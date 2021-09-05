Báez 4 for 4, Pillar slam, Mets hit 4 HRs to beat Nats 13-6

AP National Sports

By PATRICK STEVENS

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Javier Báez went 4 for 4 with a home run, Kevin Pillar hit a grand slam that capped a game-sealing, six-run ninth inning, and the New York Mets withstood another rally from the Washington Nationals to earn a 13-6 victory. Francisco Lindor and Jonathan Villar also homered for the Mets, who wasted an early four-run lead but got 4 2/3 shutout innings from their bullpen to win for the seventh time in eight games. Lane Thomas and Josh Bell homered for Washington, which has lost eight of nine and 24 and its last 31.