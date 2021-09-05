Braves hit four homers in 9-2 victory over Rockies

AP National Sports

By DENNIS GEORGATOS

Associated Press

DENVER (AP) — Ozzie Albies homered on the first pitch of Ryan Feltner’s major league debut, and the Atlanta Braves added three more home runs in a 9-2 win over the Colorado Rockies. Austin Riley, Adam Duvall and Travis d’Arnaud also went deep for the Braves. Charlie Morton pitched seven strong innings, allowing two runs on two hits. He walked two and struck out three in helping the NL East-leading Braves maintain a two-game lead over the Philadelphia Phillies. The Rockies scored their runs on an RBI grounder by Brendan Rodgers and a sacrifice fly by Ryan McMahon.