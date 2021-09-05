Clemson WR Williams will miss 4-to-5 weeks with thumb injury

AP National Sports

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson sophomore receiver E.J. Williams will miss four to five weeks with a thumb injury. Williams will need surgery according to Tigers coach Dabo Swinney. Williams is a 6-foot-3, 195-pound wideout from Phenix City, Alabama. Williams had one catch in the third-ranked Tigers’ 10-3 loss to No. 5 Georgia on Saturday night. Williams had 24 catches for 306 yards and two touchdowns as a freshman in 2020. Swinney said if Williams’ surgery and recovery go well, he could return to the field in time for the Tigers’ trip to Syracuse on Oct. 15.