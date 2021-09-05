Cowboys’ Martin likely to miss opener after positive test

AP National Sports

By SCHUYLER DIXON

AP Pro Football Writer

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys are expected to open the season at Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay without right guard Zack Martin after the four-time All-Pro tested positive for COVID-19. Martin is the latest of several Dallas starters to test positive and miss time, but the others have since returned. Third-year pro Connor McGovern is the likely replacement for Martin as the Cowboys get set for Thursday’s visit to the Bucs and seven-time champion quarterback Tom Brady.