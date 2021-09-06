Benintendi’s hit, catch lead Royals over Orioles 3-2

AP National Sports

By TODD KARPOVICH

Associated Press

BALTIMORE (AP) — Andrew Benintendi hit a go-ahead single in the eighth inning, then reached above the left field wall to take away a potential tying home run in the ninth, sending the Kansas City Royals over the Baltimore Orioles 3-2. Hanser Alberto homered against his former team to help the Royals win in their first visit to Camden Yards since August 2019. Salvador Perez tied it at 2 with a bloop single in the eighth for the Royals. Benintendi provided the lead with an RBI hit off Cole Sulser. Anthony Santander led off the Orioles ninth with a high fly that Benintendi caught, plucking the ball just above the fence.