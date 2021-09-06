Minnesota loses star RB Ibrahim to season-ending leg injury

AP National Sports

By DAVE CAMPBELL

AP Sports Writer

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota running back Mo Ibrahim will miss the rest of the season because of a lower left leg injury. Coach P.J. Fleck says Ibrahim will have surgery and need four to six months to recover. The fifth-year player was a second-team preseason Associated Press All-America selection. Fleck declined to specify the injury but said Ibrahim sustained a tear. The severity suggested an Achilles tendon. Ibrahim was hurt in the third quarter of the season opener against Ohio State. He rushed 30 times for 163 yards before the injury and moved into eighth place on the program’s career rushing yards list.