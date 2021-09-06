Reguilón replaces injured Gayà in Spain’s squad

AP National Sports

MADRID (AP) — Coach Luis Enrique has called up Sergio Reguilón to replace the injured José Luis Gayà for Spain’s World Cup qualifier against Kosovo on Wednesday. Gayà was substituted in the 75th minute of the 4-0 win over Georgia on Sunday because of a muscle injury. The Spanish soccer federation said the left back will undergo further tests but was left out regardless of the results as a precaution. Gayà was one of several changes by Luis Enrique after Spain’s 2-1 loss in Sweden last week. He scored the opener on Sunday early in the first half.