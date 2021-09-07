Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 8:50 AM

Belgian police to investigate possible basketball fraud case

BRUSSELS (AP) — The Belgian basketball federation has asked the country’s federal police to investigate a possible fraud case related to the organization of 3×3 tournaments in the runup to the Tokyo Olympics. Basketball Belgium says in a statement on Tuesday that it contacted a police unit specialized in sports fraud to conduct a “deep investigation.” The federation says a disciplinary inquiry is being carried out by Basketball Flanders in addition to a criminal complaint. De Standaard newspaper reported last month that fake 3×3 basketball tournaments were set up in Belgium from August to October 2019 in a bid to allow the Belgium team to collect the necessary points to be able to take part in qualifying for the Olympic Games. Belgium finished fourth in Tokyo.

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content