Broncos’ Chubb detained on warrant over traffic offenses

AP National Sports

By ARNIE STAPLETON

AP Pro Football Writer

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Broncos Pro Bowl linebacker Bradley Chubb was detained Tuesday on a warrant for failing to appear in court last month to face traffic-related charges.

Douglas County Sheriff’s Sgt. Jeff Miller said Chubb was pulled over for speeding Tuesday morning and it was discovered he had an outstanding arrest warrant for failing to appear in court on traffic offenses. He was taken to the Douglas County Detention Center.

Court records show Centennial Police cited Chubb for having expired license plates and for misdemeanor driving under restraint on May 6. A warrant was issued for his arrest Aug. 6 when Chubb failed to appear in court on those charges.

“We are aware of the matter, which was related to an unresolved traffic citation that has now been addressed,” the Broncos said in a statement.

Court records also show Chubb was cited for speeding in 2019 by the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Department and in 2020 by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Department, according to KUSA-TV in Denver, which first reported Chubb’s arrest Tuesday.

Chubb is coming off a Pro Bowl appearance in 2020 but he underwent arthroscopic ankle surgery this offseason and recently sprained his other ankle, forcing him to miss practice all last week.

He returned to the practice field Monday but appeared to mostly work on the side. Coach Vic Fangio said he expects Chubb to play Sunday when the Broncos open the season against the New York Giants at the Meadowlands.

That would mark the first game Chubb and pass rush partner Von Miller have played together since Sept. 29, 2019. Chubb tore a knee ligament that day and missed the remainder of the season and Miller missed all 2020 with a dislodged ankle tendon.

Chubb was the Broncos’ first-round pick in 2018, when he was taken fifth overall, and he set a team rookie record with a dozen sacks. He recorded 7 1/2 sacks last season in his return from the torn ACL and earned his first Pro Bowl berth.

