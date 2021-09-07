Croatia beats Slovenia 3-0 in WCup qualifying, Russia wins

AP National Sports

SPLIT, Croatia (AP) — Croatia has proven it can win without Luka Modric as it beat Slovenia 3-0 in its fight for a World Cup qualifying spot. Real Madrid midfielder Modric missed all three of Croatia’s games during the international break with a thigh injury. Croatia has emerged with two wins and a draw. Croatia is level with Russia on 13 points atop Group H but leads on goal difference. Russia beat Malta 2-0 on what was a frustrating evening for the Russians and their new coach Valery Karpin. Slovakia beat Cyprus 2-0.