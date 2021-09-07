LPGA returns to Cincinnati in 1st deal for new commissioner

AP National Sports

By DOUG FERGGUSON

AP Golf Writer

The LPGA Tour is headed back to Cincinnati next year. The tour is announcing a deal with two Cincinnati companies for the Kroger Queen City Championship to be played at Kenwood Country Club on Sept. 8-11 in a three-year deal that starts in 2022. It’s the first new tournament to be announced since Mollie Marcoux Samaan took over as commissioner. Women’s golf has a history in Cincinnati. The U.S. Women’s Open was held at Kenwood in 1963. The LPGA Championship spent 12 years in Kings Island just north of Cincinnati through 1989. Nancy Lopez won her three majors there.