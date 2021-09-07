New York’s highest court to hear Orioles-Nats TV dispute

AP National Sports

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — The New York Court of Appeals has agreed to hear the long-running despute between the Baltimore Orioles and Washington Nationals over television rights fees. The court, the highest in the state, on Sept. 2 granted the the Orioles’ motion for permission to appeal. MASN was established in March 2005 after the Montreal Expos relocated to Washington and became the Nationals, moving into what had been Baltimore’s exclusive broadcast territory since 1972. The Orioles have a controlling interest in the network. One arbitration decision was thrown out and a second awarded the Nationals $296.8 million for 2012-16.