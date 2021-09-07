So long, sound of silence: Teams adapt again to noisy crowds

AP National Sports

By STEVE MEGARGEE

AP Sports Writer

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — College football teams spent the opening week of the season getting reacquainted with an unfamiliar sound: Authentic crowd noise. The return of fans created some memorable scenes and allowed the return of some treasured traditions, including midnight yell practice at Texas A&M and the “Jump Around” student frenzy at Wisconsin. Teams have to adjust to it. Competing without spectators made it easy for players and coaches to communicate with one another last year. Now it’s a little trickier.