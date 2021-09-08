Bulls sign former Raptors F Stanley Johnson, 4 more players

AP National Sports

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Bulls have signed former Toronto Raptors forward Stanley Johnson. They also announced deals with free agent forwards Tyler Cook and Alize Johnson as well as guards Matt Thomas and Ethan Thompson on Wednesday. Stanley Johnson averaged 6.2 points for Detroit, New Orleans and Toronto since the Pistons drafted him with the eighth overall pick in 2015. He averaged 4.4 in 61 games for Toronto last season — his second with the Raptors.