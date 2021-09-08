Chiefs toying with 4-tight end sets as opener approaches

AP National Sports

By DAVE SKRETTA

AP Sports Writer

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — There were nearly 34,000 offensive plays run in the NFL last season and exactly 11 that included four tight ends, but the Chiefs could reach that number all by themselves. They used the set to score a touchdown against Minnesota in the preseason and kept four tight ends on the active roster for the regular season. They include one of the league’s best in Travis Kelce, rookie Noah Gray, former quarterback Blake Bell and former wide receiver Jody Fortson.