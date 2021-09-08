Mercury win 10th straight on Peddy’s 3 late free throws

AP National Sports

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (AP) — Shey Peddy made three free throws with 3.8 seconds left and the short-handed Phoenix Mercury rallied to beat the Atlanta Dream 76-75 on Wednesday night for their 10th straight victory. Peddy scored 10 of her 18 points in the fourth quarter, with her last free throw giving Phoenix — playing without stars Diana Taurasi (ankle) and Brittney Griner (personal reasons) — its first lead of the game. The Mercury trailed by 16 points in the second half. Peddy dribbled down and stopped at the top of the 3-point line before getting fouled from behind by Elizabeth Williams as she was shooting a shot that nearly banked in. Skylar Diggins-Smith added 13 points for Phoenix. Courtney Williams had 20 points and 14 rebounds for Atlanta.