NHL’s Panthers offer deals to 200 FAU female athletes

AP National Sports

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Sports Writer

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Panthers were seeking a female athlete from Florida Atlantic University to be the next college student they sign to an endorsement deal. They were unable to choose just one and are now making the offer to more than 200 of them. The NHL team said Wednesday that it will sign any interested and eligible FAU female athlete to a deal under the new rules that allow college players to capitalize on their name, image and likeness for endorsement opportunities. The offer covers athletes from all 10 FAU women’s programs.