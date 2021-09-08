Olympic high jump champ Lasitskene leaps world-leading 2.05

AP National Sports

ZURICH (AP) — Olympic high jump champion Mariya Lasitskene has soared above her gold medal leap to clear a world-leading 2.05 meters at the Diamond League finals. Another stellar three-way contest was sealed by Lasitskene going one centimeter beyond her title-winning clearance from the Tokyo Olympics. Olympic bronze medalist Yaroslava Mahuchikh placed second at 2.03, and silver medalist Nicola McDermott peaked at 2.01. It was the first time a women’s high jump podium all cleared 2.01 since the Diamond League launched in 2010. The two-day finals meeting started with Zurich’s historic Opera House the backdrop for seven sun-bathed events at a temporary lakeside site downtown.