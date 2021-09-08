Soccer leagues resist FIFA plan for World Cup every 2 years

AP National Sports

ZURICH (AP) — The global group of national soccer leagues says it will oppose FIFA’s plans to play the men’s World Cup every two years. The World Leagues Forum says a biennial World Cup “would negatively disrupt the football economy and undermine players’ welfare in a calendar that is already overloaded.” The leagues joined European clubs and European soccer body UEFA in resisting the proposal being pushed by FIFA president Gianni Infantino. FIFA official Arsène Wenger is due to detail the plan on Thursday after a two-day conference of soccer greats in Qatar.