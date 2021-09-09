49ers defense to get big boost from healthy Nick Bosa

AP National Sports

By JOSH DUBOW

AP Pro Football Writer

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers defense had a different feel once star edge rusher Nick Bosa returned to practice. Now the Niners can’t wait to see Bosa’s dominance in a game when he returns from a knee injury in the season opener at Detroit on Sunday. Linebacker Fred Warner calls Bosa a “game wrecker” who has the ability to destroy offensive game plans. That was lacking last season for San Francisco after Bosa went down with a torn ACL in Week 2.