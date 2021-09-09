Boston College makes rare trip to Amherst to play UMass

AP National Sports

AMHERST, Mass. (AP) — There are only three top-tier football teams in New England, and they don’t play each other much. Boston College coach Jeff Hafley wouldn’t mind seeing that change. For years, BC was the only Division I school east of the Hudson River. UConn moved up from I-AA starting in 2000, and UMass joined them in the FBS in 2011. But Boston College is the only member of a Power 5 conference in the region. Hafley says it’s great for the region for the only two FBS teams in the state to play each other.