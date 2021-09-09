Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 5:15 PM

Boston College makes rare trip to Amherst to play UMass

AMHERST, Mass. (AP) — There are only three top-tier football teams in New England, and they don’t play each other much. Boston College coach Jeff Hafley wouldn’t mind seeing that change. For years, BC was the only Division I school east of the Hudson River. UConn moved up from I-AA starting in 2000, and UMass joined them in the FBS in 2011. But Boston College is the only member of a Power 5 conference in the region. Hafley says it’s great for the region for the only two FBS teams in the state to play each other.

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content