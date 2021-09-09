Broncos’ expectations high for ’21, hopes for Giants dimmer

AP National Sports

By TOM CANAVAN

AP Sports Writer

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Coming off bad seasons, the Denver Broncos and New York Giants used free agency and the draft to put themselves in position to end playoff droughts. Despite a 5-11 record in 2020, expectations are high for the Broncos to end a run of four straight losing seasons and get back to playoffs for the first time since winning the Super Bowl in 2015. Giants fans are excited after a 6-10 record in Joe Judge’s first season as coach. Heading into Sunday’s opener at MetLife Stadium, the Broncos are still riding high after a perfect preseason. The Giants hopes have dimmed.