F1 leader Verstappen looking to end poor run at Monza

AP National Sports

By DANIELLA MATAR

Associated Press

MONZA, Italy (AP) — Max Verstappen will be looking to consolidate his Formula One championship lead on a track that Lewis Hamilton has long dominated. Verstappen won the Netherlands Grand Prix on Sunday to move three points ahead of Hamilton but the lead could again change hands at this weekend’s Italian GP. Hamilton is a is a five-time winner at the Temple of Speed and the Mercedes driver also has three additional podiums to his name. Verstappen has never even set foot on the iconic Monza podium. But that could all change this weekend especially with the return of sprint qualifying.