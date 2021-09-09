Healthy again, Burrow leads Bengals against Vikings

AP National Sports

By MITCH STACY

AP Sports Writer

CINCINNATI (AP) — Quarterback Joe Burrow said his left knee is fine and he’s eager to lead the Cincinnati Bengals against the Minnesota Vikings in the season opener on Sunday. Burrow had been rehabbing through training camp and was held out of all but one series in the last of three preseason games. The ultra-confident Burrow said he never doubted he would be back for the 2021 opener, even with the extensive surgery and rehab required. Running back Dalvin Cook and quarterback Kirk Cousins lead the Vikings.