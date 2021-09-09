Herbert vs. Young highlights Chargers at Washington opener

AP National Sports

By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Sports Writer

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — The Los Angeles Chargers’ season opener at Washington is a showdown between last year’s top rookies on offense and defense. Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert moves into his second pro season under new coach Brandon Staley looking to build more chemistry with Keenan Allen and other receivers. He faces a tough task in Week 1 against a defense powered by Chase Young. Washington’s feared pass rusher went from leading all rookies in sacks to talking about breaking records in that department. Young is tasked with facing college rival Rashawn Slater who anchors L.A.’s rebuilt offensive line.