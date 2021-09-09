Indians snap 25-inning scoreless streak, beat Twins 4-1

AP National Sports

By BRIAN DULIK

Associated Press

CLEVELAND (AP) — Franmil Reyes, Oscar Mercado and José Ramirez homered, and the Cleveland Indians beat the Minnesota Twins 4-1. Reyes’ two-run shot in the third inning against Andrew Albers snapped the Indians’ 25-inning scoreless streak. The 418-foot blast to center also gave Cleveland a 2-1 lead. The Indians managed just two runs while dropping the first three games of the series, including 3-0 losses on Tuesday and Wednesday. They were limited to one baserunner on Wednesday on Amed Rosario’s single in the seventh.