Jets’ past clashes with future as QBs Darnold, Wilson meet

AP National Sports

By STEVE REED

AP Sports Writer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — All eyes will be on the quarterbacks Sunday as New York’s past clashes with its future when former Jets signal-caller Sam Darnold faces his rookie replacement Zach Wilson in the season opener. Darnold was once viewed as the Jets’ franchise QB after being selected No. 3 overall in the 2018 draft, but after going 13-25 in three seasons the team traded him to the Carolina Panthers and replaced him with Wilson, the No. 2 pick in this year’s draft. Both QBs are now in charge of building their respective teams into winners following years of struggles.