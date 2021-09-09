Joc Pederson gets key hit as Braves beat Nationals in 10

AP National Sports

By GEORGE HENRY

AP Sports Writer

ATLANTA (AP) — Joc Pederson hit a tiebreaking single with two out in the 10th inning, lifting the Atlanta Braves to a 7-6 victory over the Washington Nationals. Ozzie Albies opened the 10th on second and advanced to third on a flyout. He scampered home on Pederson’s bases-loaded single against Wander Suero. Stephen Vogt hit two solo homers for Atlanta, which took of three in the series. Freddie Freeman, Adam Duvall and Jorge Soler also connected. The NL East-leading Braves moved 3 1/2 games ahead of second-place Philadelphia, which lost 4-3 to Colorado.