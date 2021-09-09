Kazakhstan soccer player Valiullin fails UEFA doping test

AP National Sports

KOSTANAY, Kazakhstan (AP) — A player for the Kazakhstan national soccer team who scored twice in a World Cup qualifying game last week has failed a drug test. The Tobol Kostanay club says left-back Ruslan Valiullin tested positive in a sample he gave for UEFA after a Europa Conference League game for Tobol Kostanay on August 12 but wasn’t notified of the result until September 2. By then he was with the Kazakhstan national team and had scored both goals in a 2-2 draw with Ukraine the day before.