Manaea fans 9, A’s beat White Sox 3-1

AP National Sports

By BEN ROSS

Associated Press

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Sean Manaea struck out nine in seven dominant innings, and the Oakland Athletics beat the Chicago White Sox 3-1. Manaea allowed one run and five hits in his first win since July 28. The left-hander went 0-3 with an 8.00 ERA in his previous six starts. Tony Kemp and Matt Chapman each drove in a run for Oakland, which took two of three games in the series. José Abreu had two hits and drove in a run for the White Sox, who have lost 10 of their last 11 regular-season games at the Oakland Coliseum.