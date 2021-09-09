New QBs Stafford, Dalton debut in Rams’ opener with Bears

AP National Sports

By The Associated Press

The Los Angeles Rams host the Chicago Bears in both teams’ season opener at SoFi Stadium. They are meeting for the fourth consecutive season, with the Rams winning two of the previous matchups. Veteran QB Andy Dalton makes his Bears debut after signing a one-year, $10 million deal in the offseason, with prized rookie Justin Fields backing him up. QB Matthew Stafford also debuts for the Rams after 12 prolific seasons in Detroit without a playoff victory. Two defensive coordinators also debut with their new teams. Raheem Morris takes over for Brandon Staley in LA, and rookie coordinator Sean Desai is up for Chicago.