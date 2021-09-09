No. 21 Utah out to extend win streak to 10 straight over BYU

AP National Sports

By The Associated Press

This marks the 101st meeting between No. 21 Utah and BYU. Or the 95th. The reason for the six-game discrepancy has to do with the fact BYU officially began playing intercollegiate football in 1922, according to the school. There were six scrimmages or games between the Utes and BYU Academy, a mixture of high school and college athletes, from 1896-1898. The teams split the series. The Utes are going for their 10th straight win over the Cougars. They didn’t play last season.